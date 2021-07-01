This morning, Sony has announced that their Xperia 1 III flagship phone is now available for preorder. It will ship to customers beginning August 19, 2021, unlocked, for a price of $1298. The new 5G capable phone features the world’s first variable smartphone telephoto lens as well as the world’s first 4K HDR OLED 120Hz Refresh Rate Display.
The Xperia 1 III smartphone provides a rich collection of integrated features that connect the Xperia community with some of the most advanced technologies across Sony’s entire suite of consumer electronics products. Whether you are a photographer, audiophile, cinephile, gamer or cinematographer, the next generation of the Xperia 1 flagship series will deliver a user experience that is unlike any other smartphone in market today. Notable features include:
- World´s first smartphone with a Variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor
- Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking and fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses
- 20fps Burst Mode with low light noise reduction powered by BIONZ X
- Brand new AI (artificial intelligence) super resolution zoom technology
- Updated Photography Pro feature – now equipped with ‘Basic Mode’
- World’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR 120Hz Refresh rate display crafted from Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP65/68 water resistance and protection against dust.
- Improved battery life (4500mAh) and the ability to charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the kitted 30W charger – in addition to a newly extended battery life of up to three years
Improved camera technology
Co-developed with the engineers behind the Sony Alpha brand cameras that are renowned for their industry-leading autofocus technology. Learn more about additional advanced imaging features in the Xperia 1 III:
- Four focal lengths in photo and video recording – 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm
- ZEISS T* coating contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections
- A new AI super resolution zoom, ensuring precision is not compromised
- Manual controls over select settings
- Basic Mode’ feature in Photography Pro
- The latest Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye
On the video side, Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta” enables more creative choices for engaging storytelling such as dramatic 5x slow-motion in 4K HDR 120fps. In addition, Xperia 1 III offers:
- Ability to record in 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps
- Eight different Look color management pre-sets
- Sony’s unique Intelligent wind filter technology
- Various UI improvements designed specifically with movie makers in mind
For more information and to preorder yours, visit B&H Photo.
