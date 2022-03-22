Today, Sony introduced the FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G. This is a wide-angle power zoom with evolved image quality, high-performance autofocus and superior operability designed to meet the needs of today’s creators.

Developed with Sony’s vast expertise in lens design, the FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G delivers outstanding performance and control in the world’s lightest full-frame wide-angle power-zoom lens with a constant f/4 aperture. The compact hybrid lens offers refined image quality, reliable G lens rendering, and industry-leading AF performance in a remarkably compact form factor that will appeal to both photo and video content creators.

The FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G is ideal for everything from video production and vlogging to street and landscape photography, offering a variety of outstanding hybrid features such as incredible resolution, beautiful bokeh, and fast and precise AF. In addition, Sony’s newest lens offers advanced video features including an innovative power zoom function and refined capabilities such as an independent aperture control ring for even more creative control.

“The needs of our community are our top priority. As the content creation landscape continues to evolve and the worlds of still imaging and video continue to merge, we are constantly developing new products to meet this growing demand for hybrid content creators,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions. “With an advanced feature set and unmatched portability and flexibility, The FE PZ 16-35MM f/4 G is perfectly designed to meet these evolving needs and ensure that today’s creators can realize their full vision.”

Evolved image quality for photos and videos

The FE PZ 16-35MM f/4 G offers an extraordinary blend of breathtaking resolution and beautiful bokeh in a lightweight, compact lens. The optical path includes two AA (advanced aspherical) elements and a conventional aspherical element for an accurate image across the frame and 16-35mm zoom range. One Super ED (extra-low dispersion), and one ED glass element control chromatic aberration, while one ED aspherical element controls both chromatic and spherical aberration.

The use of AA elements in an advanced optical design also ensures excellent close-up performance throughout the zoom range — minimum focusing distance is 11 inches (0.28 meters) at 16 mm and 9.5 inches (0.24 meters) at 35 mm, with a maximum magnification of 0.23x. Additionally, an optimized coating effectively suppresses flare and ghosting for clear, well-defined images.

A circular aperture and carefully designed control of spherical aberration work together to deliver smooth, deep full-frame bokeh that adds visual impact.

High-performance autofocus

The FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G utilizes two XD (Extreme Dynamic) Linear motors to control autofocus. The fast response and smooth, quiet operation of this system gives users new creative freedom. With Sony’s flagship Alpha 1 body it is possible to maintain accurate focus while shooting stills continuously at up to 30fps (frames per second) and up to 120fps in movie mode.

Focus is especially critical when shooting slow motion 4K up to 120fps or 8K movies. The FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G works with Alpha cameras to reliably focus, and smoothly and silently track even fast-moving subjects. High-thrust XD Linear Motors, optimized optics, and responsive control add up to extraordinarily precise AF performance while keeping the lens compact with internal focus.

Advanced features for video including a new power zoom function

Based on feedback from leading creators, Sony specifically designed the FE PZ 16-35MM f/4 G to deliver the refined imagery and control for today’s video needs. It features the latest lens technology to reduce focus breathing as well as focus and axial shift when zooming to ensure the highest quality video is easily captured. Focus, zoom and aperture operation are also extremely quiet, greatly reducing noise and vibration that can interfere with movie recording.

For the first time in a Sony Alpha lens, the FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G uses four XD linear motors for the power zoom function in addition to the two XD linear motors used for focus. With this newly designed electronic power zoom system, the FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G provides advanced control with the response and immediacy of non-powered manual zoom. It features both a zoom ring and a zoom lever with variable zoom speed that makes it easy to execute super-slow, fast or constant-speed changes in focal length. Power zoom also minimizes camera shake or movement that can occur when operating a traditional zoom ring, and when used with compatible cameras, users can customize the zoom ring direction to suit shooting conditions. Zoom can also be controlled with the zoom lever on compatible cameras. Remote operation is also possible when using the Imaging Edge Mobile app.

As an added benefit, users can operate buttons and controls on compatible cameras or accessories for convenient zoom control, including the GP-VPT2BT Bluetooth Grip and Remote Commander RMT-P1BT to remotely control zoom while the camera is mounted on a gimbal.

Furthermore, Linear Response MF ensures high repeatability as the focus ring responds directly and repeatably to subtle control when focusing manually. An aperture ring makes manual aperture/iris control fast, direct, and easy. The aperture ring includes a switch that can select aperture click stops that are ideal for photography or de-click operation for smooth iris control which is ideal for video.

Superior mobility, control and reliability

World-class design and technology come together to deliver a compact, lightweight lens that also includes focus, zoom and aperture/iris rings and power zoom for unprecedented mobility and handling.

Using internal focus and internal zoom, the overall length of the lens remains constant during use for ideal balance and handling. Consistent balance makes this lens an ideal choice for gimbal-mounted movie shooting or use with a matte box. The focus ring can be easily controlled while shooting movies, and the adjacent focus and zoom rings are different sizes so they can be easily operated by feel while viewing the monitor.

More convenient features on the FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G include the Iris Lock Switch that can be engaged to prevent the aperture ring from being accidentally moved between the auto and f/4–22 settings and the customizable focus hold button for convenient control.

As the world’s lightest F4 wide-angle power-zoom lens, the FE PZ 16-35MM F4 G weighs just 12 ounces (353 grams), 30% less than the Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35 mm f/4 ZA OSS and is just 3.17 inches x 3.47 inches (80.5mm x 88.1mm) in size with a filter diameter of φ72mm. The lens also has a dust and moisture-resistant design, as well as a fluorine front element coating to keep it clean and reliable for outdoor use.

Pricing and availability

The new FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G will be available in June 2022 for approximately $1,200. Preorders will be available via B&H Photo starting March 23, 2022.