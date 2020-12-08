This morning, WPPI announced that its conference — originally scheduled for March 7-11, 2021 — has been moved to August 15-19, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The event will be held at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

“Our goal is always to support, inspire and celebrate this remarkable community, but after consulting with our partners and supporters, we secured dates in August to provide our community the time to effectively plan their participation during these challenging times,” the organization wrote in a statement.

Due to this shift, the call for entries period for WPPI The Annual — 16×20 Print, Album & Filmmaking competition will be shifted to align with live judging (taking place August 15-16, 2021) at the August event.

Those that have already registered will receive an email about transferring registration to the August event. For more information, visit wppiexpo.com.