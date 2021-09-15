The National Association of Broadcasters’ NAB Show was rescheduled to happen the week of October 9-13, 2021. Due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 Delta strain, the show has been canceled altogether.

NAB spokesman, Chris Brown wrote in a September 15, 2021 email, “Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.”

“As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority,” Brown says, “it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person.”

“While we are disappointed that we will not be together again in person next month, we look forward to converging at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, 2022, to reignite our passion for our business and focus on a bright future ahead,” Brown writes.

More info NAB virtual options

Stay tuned for details regarding virtual options for accessing select 2021 NAB Show content through NAB Amplify.