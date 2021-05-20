This morning, Tamron announced that it has received two awards by the Technical Image Press Association. The awards, Best Standard Zoom Lens and Best Telephoto Zoom Lens, recognize Tamron’s 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD and 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lenses, both made for Sony E-mount.

The awards mark the eighth consecutive year that Tamron has won a TIPA award.

The 17-70mm f/2.8, released earlier this year for APS-C cameras, features a constant aperture of f/2.8 across its entire 4.1x zoom ratio. It offers a full-frame field of view of 25.5–105mm. It incorporates Tamron’s Vibration Compensation system and can focus as close as 7.5 inches (wide) and 15.4 inches (telephoto). The constant aperture provides enhanced low-light shooting, with the potential for excellent soft background effects.

The 70-180mm f/2.8 is a fast, versatile zoom that features Tamron’s VXD, a quick and quiet linear motor perfect for video and still photography alike. Coming in at just 5.9 inches and 28.6 ounces, the Tamron 17-180mm has full compatibility with Sony’s Fast Hybrid and Eye AF features, and is weather-sealed.

The TIPA Awards are world-renowned as the most influential photo and imaging product awards in the industry. The Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) has a worldwide membership of photo and imaging magazines from 14 countries across five continents. Once a year the editors of TIPA’s member magazines meet to vote for the best photo and imaging products in each category.