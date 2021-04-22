In addition to its 150-500mm lens announcement tonight, Tamron also announced the 11-20mm f/2.8 lens for Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The new 11-20mm F2.8 zoom is the world’s first ultra wide-angle zoom lens for Sony E-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras that features an aperture of f/2.8. Despite its fast f/2.8 aperture, the lens is very small (3.4 inches) and feels perfectly balanced attached to a compact APS-C mirrorless camera body.

At the 11mm ultra wide-angle end, the lens exhibits stunning close-range shooting performance, achieving an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 5.9 inches and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4. This feature invites wide-angle macro shooting that exploits the creative effects of naturally occurring distortion that only ultra wide-angle lenses can provide.

The lens features moisture resistance and fluorine coating in consideration of outdoor shooting. Its 67mm filter size is identical to Tamron’s 17-70mm f/2.8 APS-C lens, and also matches nearly all of Tamron’s full-frame Sony lenses.

Compatible with many of the features that Sony builds into its cameras, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF, the lens is packed with features that support comfortable shooting. The highly practical features let photographers enjoy the superb image quality of this ultra wide-angle, fast F2.8 aperture lens.

Compact, lightweight and ultra wide

The 11-20mm is a bona fide ultra wide-angle zoom lens with an aperture of f/2.8 across the entire zoom range. Meanwhile, it is compact, lightweight and very practical. You can enjoy the unique and powerful world of ultra wide-angle photography at the 11mm end (the full-frame equivalent of 16.5mm).

Ideal for regular use, the 20mm focal length (the full-frame equivalent of 30mm) is well suited for casual snapshot photography such as street shooting. With its usefulness rooted in its compact, lightweight design and fast F2.8 aperture, the 11-20mm F2.8 provides an exciting shooting experience with greater freedom in diverse shooting situations.

The lens is only 3.4 inches in length and weighs just 11.8 oz. For a fast-aperture f/2.8 ultra wide-angle zoom lens, this is remarkably compact and light. When used with an APS-C mirrorless camera body, it enables photographers to enjoy a responsive image capture system without being hindered by the size or weight of the lens. It provides a comfortable user experience for still photography and for shooting video using a small tripod or gimbal stabilizer.

Optical performance

The 11-20mm f/2.8 construction includes 12 elements in 10 groups. Two precisely located GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lens elements assure high resolution across the entire image, from edge to edge. In addition, the 11-20mm f/2.8 incorporates one XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) and two LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements to produce sharp images with optical aberrations highly corrected.

It also features the BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) Coating that suppresses ghosting and flare to a minimum level and reveals the minute details of objects even when the subject is backlit. The combination of features harmonizes to provide sharp images with natural colors and rich saturation.

Close-range shooting

The 11-20mm boasts an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 5.9 inches at the 11mm focal length setting and 9.4 inches at the 20mm end. This results in better and more versatile close-range shooting performance than existing ultra wide-angle zoom lenses at their widest focal length.

At the widest 11mm setting it has an astonishing maximum magnification ratio of 1:4 to provide wide-angle macro photography that parlays the perspective unique to ultra wide-angle lenses, while also leveraging the expressive bokeh provided by the fast, bright maximum aperture of this lens.

Additional features

The RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit is exceptionally quiet and perfect for video use

Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating provide extra protection

Compatible with many camera-specific features and functions, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF

The Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD is slated to be available on June 24, 2021 at a retail price of $829.