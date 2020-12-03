Tonight, Tamron announced a new high-speed lens for Sony APS-C cameras, the 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD. The first lens of its kind for crop sensor cameras, it is scheduled for release on January 14, 2021.

Featuring a maximum aperture of f/2.8 across the entire 4.1x zoom ratio, the lens covers a full-frame equivalent focal length of 25.5-105mm. The lightweight lens is equipped with Tamron’s vibration compensation mechanism, which also leverages AI technology when shooting video. It also features moisture resistant construction and fluorine coating.

Like Tamron’s lenses for Sony’s full-frame cameras, the 17-70mm has a 67mm filter size.

The 17-70mm is compatible with many of the features built into Sony’s cameras, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF, making the lens ideal for a multitude of everyday shooting situations. It offers a minimum object distance of 7.5 inches for focusing on the wide end, with 15.4 inches on the telephoto end.

The Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 will retail for $799. Preorders are not yet available.

Specs