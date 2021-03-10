Sony has unveiled its new ECM-W2BT Wireless Microphone and ECM-LV1 Compact Stereo Lavalier Microphone. Geared toward vloggers, YouTubers and video creators, the ECM-W2BT provides high-quality audio recording with lower noise and stable connection, which is amplified with the lavalier microphone.

The ECM-W2BT wireless microphone enables low-noise digital sound recording by connecting the receiver to a camera equipped with a digital audio interface compatible Multi Interface Shoe. The digital audio signal output from the receiver can be recorded directly on the camera body without wiring an external audio cable.

The ECM-W2BT has been completely redesigned for high sound quality using an advanced omni-directional mic capsule to capture clear sound recording from any direction, and also provides increased stability of its wireless connection.

The ECM-W2BT offers three sound pick up modes, allowing the user to record sound and ambient sound based on their desired preference. It supports stereo audio output and an external 3.5mm stereo mini-jack to allow for stereo sound pickup, allowing it to be used with the ECM-LV1.

The ECM-LV1 compact stereo lavalier microphone also allows for high-quality sound pickup paired with a compact design for easy carrying and convenience while shooting. It includes a windscreen for additional noise reduction. The 360-degree rotatable clip allows for horizontal attachment to things like neckties, or vertical attachment to pockets, with the microphone attached at the same angle.

The ECM-W2BT will be available in April 2021 for $229.99, while the ECM-LV1 will be available for $29.99.