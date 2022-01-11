It’s hard to believe that you can get full-frame cameras with IBIS, incredible sensors, fantastic autofocus systems, and more for under $1,700! Believe it though. Right now some of the best full-frame cameras for hybrid content creators are on sale at astonishingly low prices.

One of the cameras on sale is the Panasonic Lumix S5. I have been using this camera for a year now. I have used it to shoot sports, weddings, street, documentary photography, events, wildlife, and more and I can honestly tell you it hasn’t let me down. The fact that you can get this camera for $1,697.99 just blows my mind. It’s already one of the best full-frame cameras you can get for under $2,000. At this price, though, it’s a no-brainer. Be sure to check out my full review to see what I think of it and see tons of image samples.

The Lumix S5 isn’t the only camera that’s on sale, though. The Nikon Z5 and the Z6 are both on sale. The Z 5 is just $1,296.95, while the Z 6 has a $400 discount making it $1,596.95. The Canon EOS R is $1,599, and the tiny Sigma fp is just $1,499. There are lots of micro four-thirds cameras on sale too like the Panasonic Lumix G9 which is on sale for $1,097.99, and the pro-grade Olympus EM1X, which can be yours for $1,699! That’s a discount of $1,300! It’s definitely a buyer’s market right now. So, if you’re looking for a new camera in 2022, check out all of the deals on full-frame cameras and more below.

Full-frame mirrorless cameras on sale

Micro four-thirds cameras on sale

Olympus

Panasonic