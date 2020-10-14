Overnight, Nikon announced details of the upcoming Z 6II and Z 7II full-frame mirrorless cameras. Both cameras offer significant upgrades over their predecessors, including two EXPEED 6 image processors for faster performance and increased burst capability.

Both cameras also feature improved low-light autofocus detection, in-camera exposure choices for up to 900 seconds and dual memory card slots (CFexpress / SD UHS-II).

On the video side, the Z 7II adds an updated frame rate of 4K (UHD) 60p, which will be available as a free firmware update to the Z 6II in February 2021. They are the first Nikon cameras to support Eye-Detection AF and Animal-Detection AF for video.

The new cameras also allow users to reverse the focus ring orientation on the fly, perfect for manual focusing for cinema recording. And finally, in-camera vibration reduction offers compensation up to 5 stops.

Z 6II details

The Z 6II is designed for dynamic content creators who need reliable pro-level performance. The Z 6II packs a 24.5-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, and an ISO range of 100-51,200 (expandable up to 204,800). It offers shooting up to 14fps, and 3.5 times the buffer capacity of the original Z 6.

The Z 6II will be available in November 2020. Preorders are available from B&H Photo for a retail price of $1996.95.

Z 7II details

The Z 7II is designed for photographers who capture highly detailed portraits, landscapes, weddings, events and commercial photography. The Z 7II packs a 45.7-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, and an ISO range of 64-25,600. It offers shooting up to 10fps, and 3.3 times the buffer capacity of the original Z 7.

It also includes 493 on-sensor phase-detect autofocus points.

The Z 7II will be available in December 2020. Preorders are available from B&H Photo for a retail price of $2696.95.

Other announcements

Alongside the Z 6II and Z 7II, Nikon also announced the WR-R11a and WR-R11b wireless transmitters for remote triggering and radio-controlled lighting. Finally, the company announced the MB-N11 Power Battery Pack with vertical grip for the Z 6II and Z 7II.