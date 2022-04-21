Over the past year, we’ve seen quite a few big storms globally. And if you love capturing storms or other weather, this opportunity is for you.

Starting April 26, 2022, you can enter your favorite photos to be considered in the Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year competition, in association with Accuweather. Entries will be accepted through June 28, 2022.

Winner, Mobile Phone Category / Photo © Christopher de Castro Comeso

This contest is free to enter and open to photographers, professional and amateur, of all ages and abilities. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you are doing, there will always be weather, and that can lend itself to some inspiring photo opportunities. We can guarantee you’ll have a view that no-one else will have seen and the judges are waiting for you to share it. They are also particularly keen to see photos that show the impact of climate change and document what is happening on a personal level.

“It never fails to amaze me the quality and breadth of images that we receive. Weather can be truly unique to specific parts of the world, and many of the photographers capture it so beautifully that you almost feel as if you were there. It’s a privilege to share in those moments,” said Professor Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society.

Winner Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2021 / Photo © Phoenix Blue

In addition to the main competition, there are also competitions for Young Weather Photographer of the Year and Mobile Phone Weather Photographer of the Year. Winners will be announced on October 6, 2022.

You can enter and learn more at zealous.co/rmets.