As first reported by PopPhoto, Drobo has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Drobo, along with parent company StorCentric, filed in California’s Northern Bankruptcy Court.

Founded in 2005, Drobo was one of the earliest pioneers in direct and network-attached storage. The company has suffered from supply chain issues, which were accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Popular products like the Drobo 5D3 and Drobo 5C have been very challenging to order, if not impossible, in recent years. Despite this, Drobo has continued to support their products, offering customer support and software updates when necessary.

Drobo’s flagship feature is its BeyondRAID technology, offering support for multiple drives, dual disk redundancy, mixed drive utilization, instant expansion and more. Drobo products made it so that photographers and other creatives could rest assured that their files were protected.

Drobo merged with storage company Nexsan in 2018 to create a new entity, StorCentric. Under StorCentric, Drobo has released just one new product, the Drobo 8D, in late 2018. Over the past several years, Drobo has been met with increasing competition from companies like Western Digital, Synology, QNAP and others.

The first court hearing is scheduled for July 19, 2022. Creditors are able to make claims through October 17, 2022, meaning we have several months to find out what’s next for Drobo.

We have contacted Drobo for comment and hope to find out more about their future plans soon. Stay tuned.