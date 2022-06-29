

CreativeLive, a Fiverr company, has announced its acquisition of the content and website of Wildist.co today.

Wildist.co is a leading provider of online courses in outdoor and adventure photography. These courses are taught by industry leaders including Chris Burkard, Alex Strohl, Finn Beales, and Benjamin Hardman. The acquisition further solidifies CreativeLive as the premier learning destination for photographers of all levels.

With the expansion of CreativeLive’s portfolio of photography courses, Fiverr will broaden the resources available to its community. The new content from Wildist.co gives photographers the necessary tools and inspiration to take their careers to new heights.

“Our roots run deep in photography. It is why I started CreativeLive and it is where my true passion lies. As a platform that seeks to meet the evolving needs of all different types of creators, acquiring Wildist.co and its content, highlights our ongoing commitment to this space. It helps ensure the future success of photographers everywhere,” Chase Jarvis, CreativeLive’s Founder

“Photography is also an important and robust category on Fiverr. There is an incredible opportunity for photographers to learn new skills through new CreativeLive content, and then monetize their new skills on the Fiverr platform. The Fiverr network, including CreativeLive, cares deeply about empowering talent and providing them with the tools they need to grow professionally. This acquisition solidifies that commitment.”

There are more photographers pushing into outdoor photography now than there ever have been. The addition of Wildist’s courses expands on CreativeLive’s existing collection of more than 1,000 photography classes. It also expands the platform’s roster of top-tier instructors.

About Wildist.co

Wildist.co was founded in 2018 by world-renowned photographer Alex Strohl and brand innovator Laura Schmalstieg. Their mission is to provide high-quality workshops to help photographers. With this acquisition, Wildist.co will be folded into CreativeLive, where workshops and content will reach a broader audience.

“Access to the knowledge of world-class photographers is limited. Our goal as a platform has always been to bridge the gap between expert photographers and enthusiast, and facilitate an in-depth learning experience that makes a student feel like they are there in person. Fiverr and CreativeLive share the same goals, and we’re excited to see our content reach a wider audience.” Alex Strohl

All Wildist.co students will have full access to their workshops and subscriptions through the CreativeLive platform, and the Wildist.co domain redirects to CreativeLive.

The acquisition demonstrates Fiverr’s commitment to growing its subsidiaries. It also expands CreativeLive’s strongest content category by adding outdoor and adventure photography courses.