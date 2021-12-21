I was fortunate to recently have one of my images featured on the cover of “Professional Photographer” magazine. This opened a wonderful opportunity to feature a story as a press release to keep my name in front of my local community.

Why use press releases for marketing your photo business?

When a press release is picked up by a newspaper or magazine and talks about you, it is advertising for which you can’t pay. Even if you were the author, it is the entity that is sharing your story. I send out press releases on a regular basis on different subjects including success in International image competition and good works done in the community.

Press releases keep your business in front of your community.

How to get your press releases accepted

Many publications are working short-handed these days, especially small local or regional newspapers and entertainment guides. That means if they receive a well written human interest that is illustrated they don’t have to do much work to fill space. They need content. If you provide interesting information it’s a win-win.

Read the submission requirements for lead time, content type and format. Follow them. Learn who the editors are for the section of the publication in which you feel your story will fit and address directly to them. I have built a relationship with the editors and have an email list ready to be mailed to when I have a story to share.

Build your press release

Read up on how to write a story for newspaper. Use a solid headline for attention. The basis of the story goes in the first paragraph. If you write a story in the first person saying, “I did this, or I did that …” it’s probably headed for the trash bin. Write in the third person and gather quotes from others about your story help move it along and give it validity.

As a part of this, I asked the editors of “Professional Photographer” magazine to tell me how cover images are chosen and why mine was chosen. Remember to include your contact information including phone number, email and website. If the editor has a question or needs clarification they usually need it quick. Make it easy for them to make their deadlines.

Online version showing results of submitted press release.

Illustrate

Make sure you illustrate your article. The story would not have been used without a scan of the cover of the magazine in place. Which reminds me, you should always include a professional headshot. A story with images and a headshot can be edited to the space needed to be filled by the editor. You also get a chance to have more column inches devoted to your story.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob