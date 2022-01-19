Early this morning, Canon announced the EOS R5 C, a true hybrid RF-mount 8K, full-frame mirrorless camera that bridges Cinema EOS and still EOS technology.

The new camera showcases video formats and features from the company’s award-winning Cinema EOS line, alongside select still capabilities that have made the EOS R5 camera a popular and trusted choice among imaging professionals and enthusiasts alike.

“Imaging professionals are living in a multimedia world. Gone are the days of only needing to be sufficiently equipped and skilled at video or stills,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.’s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “The EOS R5 C squarely takes aim at providing end-users with a solution that can tackle all facets of the ever-demanding multimedia and content production landscape. Canon is confident this all-in-one solution can help improve the workflow for a variety of content creators.”

Powerful still imaging performance

With the flip of a switch, the EOS R5 C becomes a familiar force to be reckoned with as a still photography camera. At its core is Canon’s 45-megapixel high resolution, high-speed full-frame CMOS sensor, paired with the equally impressive DIGIC X image processor that provides users an ISO range of 100-51200; expandable to 102400.

Precise focus and lightning-fast speed are cornerstones of the EOS R5 C, featuring Dual Pixel CMOS AF II and high-speed continuous shooting of up to 12 frames-per-second (fps) in mechanical shutter mode and up to 20 fps in silent electronic shutter mode. This allows users to track and photograph split-second movements of even the most elusive subjects.

With EOS iTR AF X and 1,053 Automatic AF zones, it is easier than ever to photograph people using Eye, Face and Head Detection AF, or intuitively track the whole body, face, or eye of cats, dogs or birds with Animal Detection AF. For those with the need for speed, the camera also offers vehicle subject detection to track cars and motorcycles accurately, especially in race-type environments.

Connectivity like 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is also included for the transfer of still images.

The EOS R5 C camera can record non-stop, uninterrupted 8K/60P thanks to an active cooling system. 8K video delivers outstanding definition and realism with four times the resolution of 4K video, enabling unprecedented capabilities in video expression and highly flexible workflows, such as 4K cropping from 8K footage.

The EOS R5 C camera can record High Frame Rate (HFR) video up to 120P at 4K resolution in 4:2:2 10-bit without cropping the sensor, an ideal option when shooting scenes full of fast-paced action or when the camera is paired with a gimbal or drone. Canon’s renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF is functional even in HFR shooting. Unlike some cameras where audio is not recorded during HFR shooting, the EOS R5 C camera can record .WAV audio as a separate file from video, virtually eliminating the need for separate audio recording.

The EOS R5 C is the first Canon camera to provide internal 8K (8192×4320) 60P Cinema RAW Light recording. Cinema RAW Light is a popular and valuable format found in other Canon Cinema EOS cameras such as the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. This feature captures the full dynamic range of the sensor and provides video data with a cinematic look, optimized for advanced grading and HDR, in a more manageable file size than Cinema RAW. Cinema RAW Light now has three newly-developed modes, RAW HQ (high quality), RAW ST (standard quality), and RAW LT (light recording). All three modes are 12-bit regardless of frame rate. The EOS R5 C can also record 8K video in MP4 format, ideal for quicker delivery.

The EOS R5 C supports RAW output via HDMI for ProRes RAW recording with compatible a external recorder. When connecting the EOS R5 C with a supported external recorder, users can shoot in Apple ProRes RAW at up to 8K/30P. Proxy data can also be simultaneously recorded to an SD card in-camera, helping to provide efficient post-production operations.

Pricing and availability

The Canon EOS R5 C is expected to be available in March 2022, for a retail price of $4499. Preorders are now available through B&H.