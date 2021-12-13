Today, Apple released iOS version 15.2, which enables users to turn on or off the automatic switching to Macro mode.

Macro mode, available on the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max, uses the phone’s Ultra Wide lens. Prior to iOS 15.2, the phone automatically switched to Macro mode when you moved it close to a subject, with no way to turn off the behavior. iOS 15.2 now allows you to turn off this automatic switch.

While in macro mode, you can also select from the three different zoom levels — .5x, 1x and 3x — for different views.

