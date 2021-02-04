This morning, Affinity Photo 1.9 was released as a free update, bringing a handful of updates to the popular, non-destructive photo editor.

New to Affinity Photo is the ability to add liquify adjustments as live, maskable layers. On top of that, there are several substantial improvements to the program’s RAW engine, new linked layer functionality and path text.

There’s also a brand-new mode to control the stacking of astrophotography images for stunning results.

Windows users also see GPU acceleration, which can bring up to 10x speed improvements on many pixel-based tasks. This brings the Windows version in line with macOS and iPad versions of the apps, which were among the first professional creative suites to optimize for the new Apple M1 chip.

Both Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher also saw updates.

All Affinity apps are also currently available with a 50% discount, as an initiative to support the creative community during Covid-19. 90-day trials are also available.