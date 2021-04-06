This morning, Adobe announced its CoCreate: Small Business program, an initiative providing small businesses with creative services and digital tools.

CoCreate: Small Business will pair skilled creators with U.S.-based small businesses to collaborate on photography, branding, logo design, web services and more. The program is meant to accelerate digital transformations as small businesses rebound from Covid-19, while also providing paid opportunities for creatives.

The program builds on last year’s CoCreate: MAX program, where Adobe commissioned creatives across different skillsets to bring the Adobe MAX Conference to life.

All creators and small businesses are encouraged to apply on the CoCreate: Small Business website before April 20, 2021.