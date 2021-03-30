Today, Adobe launched a new mobile bundle. It is a collection of industry-leading, pro-level, mobile apps for photo editing, graphic design, art, and social media. The new bundle is designed to unleash mobile creativity anywhere in one easy subscription plan.

Mobile app bundle

The Design Mobile Bundle includes Photoshop on the iPad, Illustrator on the iPad, and Fresco on the iPad and the iPhone, as well as Adobe Spark, the Creative Cloud Mobile app and the benefits of Creative Cloud services, including 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Portfolio and Behance.

A new capability coming soon is animation in Adobe Fresco, their drawing and painting app (available on Apple and Windows tablets and the iPhone). The app replicates the look and behavior of natural media like oils, watercolors and charcoals. You will be able to add animation to your Fresco drawings and paintings with this addition.

Brushes are an integral part of Photoshop’s tool kit. Adobe is adding the ability to load your brushes onto Photoshop on the iPad, meaning that all of your brushes from your desktop will be available on your iPad as well.

In the past few months, they’ve also added the ability to rotate the canvas in both Illustrator and Photoshop on the iPad. It’s a small change but one that users have requested frequently.

Another mobile app that Adobe is continually updating is Adobe Capture. You can use this app to bring what inspires you into your creative projects. Capture objects, shapes and use them as a base for a drawing or painting in Fresco.

Collaboration

Mobile apps are by default easier to use when collaborating with other artists or design teams. Adobe is working and adding features that make this easier. Most of our collaborative work lives on the cloud and your Creative Cloud projects are saved directly to the cloud. They are available across devices and platforms and always up-to-date. You can now invite someone to edit your projects in Photoshop, Illustrator or Fresco.

The deal

At $14.99/month or $149.99/year, the bundle offers amazing value (50% off compared to existing plans) to creatives seeking a collection of highly-rated, professional mobile tools that work together seamlessly and feature familiar workflows and User Interfaces.