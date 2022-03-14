You can turn just about any activity into something fascinating by creating a fun time-lapse video. Best of all, you can use just about any smartphone’s built-in camera to create these videos easily! There’s no editing or post-processing that is necessary.

A two-hour 45 minute zips by in 23 seconds thanks to the phone’s time-lapse video mode, turning even mundane tasks such as trimming a tree into something fascinating. You can also see how the sunlight rapidly changes in the video.

Turn on your phone’s camera

Your phone already has a camera app, of course. Just select that.

Select Time-Lapse

iPhone screenshot of its camera function. Simply select Time-Lapse.

With an iPhone, simply select “Time-Lapse” in your built-in camera app.

With Android phones, you most likely need to switch to video mode first, and then select time-lapse.

After that, just let ‘er rip.

Four tips to help you with your time-lapse videos

Bear in mind that a good time-lapse can demand a long period of time. Many minutes, perhaps hours. What does this mean?

Tip one: Keep your phone still

Use a tripod if you can. I use an Oben CTT-1000 tabletop tripod with a Square Jellyfish Tripod Mount for Cellphones. I can adjust things well with this setup. But you can be creative and lean the phone against something sturdy, use a small smartphone tripod, or use a Joby Gorillapod with the aforementioned tripod Square Jellyfish tripod mount or something similar. Just keep it good and still.

The small but mighty Oben CTT-1000 tripod. If it can hold my heavy Pentax DSLR, it certainly can hold your smartphone!

Tip two: Make sure your battery is charged

Your phone may keep recording for quite some time. Give it a full charge. Better yet, attach it to a USB battery bank for extra-long time-lapse videos! You can also turn down the brightness on your phone to save energy.

Oh, and put it in Airplane Mode. This will also conserve a little bit of energy and possibly prevent your video from being interrupted by calls or vibrations.

Tip three: Have ample storage space

The video may take up quite a bit of space. Make sure that your iPhone has plenty of space. If you are using an Android phone, put in a fresh SD card.

Tip four: Focus

Make sure you lock the exposure and focus by tapping the screen where the subject is.

What are good subjects for time-lapse videos?

This is perhaps the best part of time-lapse videos. It turns the mundane into something special. Even if it’s an everyday chore such as trimming the tree, as I have shown, or raking leaves, cleaning the house, or rearranging the garage. It’s fun to see something that takes many minutes or hours take shape in a matter of seconds!

Time-lapse video ideas:

Outdoor scenes with moving clouds. For moving clouds, longer time-lapses are the most enjoyable. Let it fly for hours.

Busy streets

Flowers blossoming. This might take most of the day but sure is amazing.

Your child’s baseball game.

Ice melting

Someone painting or drawing

Construction jobs

Sunrise or sunset

More information about time-lapses

With an iPhone, the longer you record, the fewer frames will be captured each second. Typically, the iPhone tries to make the time-lapse video to be between 20-40 seconds. My two-hour and 45-minute video is 23 seconds, for example.

I don’t use Android phones currently, but I suspect its internal process is similar. Android phones may also allow you to tweak the parameters.

And of course, with either platform, you have a wide choice of third-party time-lapse or hyper-lapse apps as well. Let the fun begin!