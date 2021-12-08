It’s always fascinating to peer inside the minds of photographers to get a view of their creative process. The experience is especially inspiring when it tells us about the creation of their best known work. If you’re into documentary photography, you’ll definitely enjoy this behind the picture story straight from Oslo-based Magnum photographer Jonas Bendisken.

In the 2015 Magnum Photos video above, Bendisken shares the improbable story behind one of his best known photos. He took this photo while travelling across the countries and enclaves of the Soviet Empire. It also served as the stunning cover of his “Satellites” book published in 2006.

Specifically, it’s one of the many frames he shot in Russia’s Altai Territory in 2000. He described the spot in the photo as “essentially [where] the spaceships come crashing down.” Interestingly, his story included a peek at the contact sheets. This unique view allows us to get an idea about the angles and compositions he made in search of the perfect shot.

Which behind the picture story inspired your photography? Tell us about them in the comments below, or in our Photofocus Community group discussions if you’ve already signed up!