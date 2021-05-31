Luxembourg and the Ardennes region are know for the Battle of the Bulge. This is something I knew of, about and what little I had been taught in school (or from the movie “Band of Brothers”).

One of the most emotional, touching and informative tours I’ve ever been on was during a trip to this area. We visited Luxembourg and the Ardennes region of Belgium. Hiring a private guide was a splurge but it was worth every cent.

In honor of those who served during the Battle of the Bulge and all other conflicts, wars and who gave their lives for us, I thought I’d share a few of the images from this tour.

General George S. Patton memorial in the city of Bastogne

Mardasson Memorial

This is the Mardasson Memorial, which honors the memory of American soldiers wounded or killed during the Battle of the Bulge. It is located near Bastogne, Belgium, near Luxembourg.

The 101st Airborne E Company memorial is a monument to the men of the 101st Airborne Division 506th PIR “Easy” Company. Located outside of the town of Sainte Marie du Mont.

Jack’s Woods just north of Bastogne were incredibly solemn and quiet. The foxholes are still visible and it’s hard to imagine what conditions the soldiers endured here from December 1944 to January 1945.

The village of Foy is the nearest village to Jack’s Woods. You can still see damage on buildings that remains from the war. Our guide had images from during the war which I thought would be interesting to photograph in front of the same structures. It’s quite eerie knowing you are standing in those same locations.

We also stopped at the Recogne-Bastogne German Military Cemetery. There are 6,807 German soldiers of World War II buried here. It’s quite an odd feeling to see your family name there, makes you wonder if they were a relative.

The Luxembourg American Cemetery was another very emotional and moving location. There are 5,070 American service members buried here and it is also the final resting place for General George S. Patton.

Thank you for your service and we honor your memories.