Photographers in the United States love fall. Whether it’s football, autumn chill, leaves turning color, family gatherings or Halloween, it’s a very photogenic time of year.

However, for many of us living in the southwest, the vibrant Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — is also a huge holiday. For photographers, it’s a dream come true, an intoxicating blend of culture, amazing aesthetics, family, friends, color, tradition, history, gathering and love.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA.

The rise of Dia de los Muertos

In recent years, this holiday has gone mainstream here in this country. Years ago, I had to explain this holiday to my friends in the midwest or the east coast. Not so much any more. Indeed, with the 2017 Disney and Pixar film “Coco,” the Mexican tradition has largely been embraced throughout the United States. While “Coco” may not be the most authentic amalgamation of the Mexican holiday, it does indicate how meaningful the holiday is throughout the country.

There are events in most major cities, typically festivals, art walks, concerts, altar exhibitions, food and more. While customs may vary, traditionally family and friends focus on the memories of deceased loved ones.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA.

The biggest event in Los Angeles is at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Here, face painting and costumes show up in a big way, perhaps a more recent phenomenon for this holiday. And there are many booths that will paint your face so that it resembles a sugar skull.

Sugar skulls (calavera de azugar) figure prominently. People create these skulls for children or as offerings to be placed on altars (ofrendas). They are made of sugar paste and often decorated with colorful icing.

What is Dia de los Muertos?

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA.

Dia de los Muertos is about gathering families and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died. Traditions include building private altars honoring the deceased, using sugar skulls and the favorite foods, beverages and objects of the departed. Historians trace the origins to Indigenous observances 2,500–3,000 years ago as well as to an Aztec festival dedicated to a goddess called Mictecacihuatl.

What I find appealing is that when I view altars, I often feel like I sort of know the person. Altars can be sad, sure, but they also can be beautiful, funny, inspirational and more. Throughout, a genuine sweetness permeates the occasion. I find that utterly appealing.

I love the aesthetics and sentiment of the holiday. The candles, rituals, altars, face painting, sugar skulls, vibrancy and love — all of it.

What can I photograph?

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, CA.

Really, everything. You may have enough time to photograph everything!

I personally love photographing people. People are happy to pose for photos. Even if you are shy about approaching people, this is one event where you can cast that aside. But certainly, the altars, marigolds, sugar skulls, flags, skeletons, dancing, musical performances, art, graphics and more will appeal to all but the most jaded photographer. Give your children some cameras and watch them have fun for hours.