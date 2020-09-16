Symbolism is the art of using an object to represent an abstract idea. We have been using them for many thousands of years in art and even literature. When an artist wants to suggest a certain mood or emotion, they can use symbolism to suggest what they are trying to convey.

Below is some popular symbolism you might consider using in your photography.

Color

White stands for life and purity.

Blue represents peacefulness and calm, but also loss sadness and melancholy.

Objects

Umbrellas can represent safety from the storm, a safe haven.

Animals

Ravens can represent prophecy or insight, wisdom, a connection between this world and the afterlife.

can represent prophecy or insight, wisdom, a connection between this world and the afterlife. Feathers can represent freedom, a lifting of the spirit.

Weather

The wind might be used to symbolize power or strength.

I am not even mentioning other symbols, like pentagrams, the all-seeing eye and so many more. There are so many tribal symbols from all over the world. Some have common meaning, while others mean different things in different cultures. As with the pentagram over the centuries, the meaning has changed as well, from evil to healing.

I guess what it boils down to is that various symbols can and do have a different meaning to different people. I use symbolism a lot in my conceptual art; “The Lonely Man,” conceptual portraits and even in my Tarot series .

You could quite easily find symbols to convey an entire story in a single image. Would everyone understand the exact message? Possibly not. If you are using some of the more obscure symbols they may be missed. In “The Lonely Man” series I used several recurring symbols; the apple, the key, water, clouds, umbrellas, clocks, ravens and trees.

Perhaps you can look up some and add them to your next piece, whether it’s conceptual or not. See if anybody notices and comments. I have had whole discussions with people on WHERE to place a symbolic object in a piece. The placement can be almost as important as the object itself too. So many things to consider.