Each year, Adobe Stock combines sources, consumer signals and the experience of its creative team to release a visual trends forecast. In addition to photography, illustration, motion and design, Adobe is also adding its first-ever lineup of audio trends to this year’s report.

Here’s what Adobe had to say about this year’s visual trends.

Compassionate collective

Adobe takes note that, over the past few years, our drive to associate with brands that share our values has grown in momentum. Compassionate collective describes this trend, along with the desire to connect with strength and empathy. The social movements and strong emotions of 2020 are expected to grow throughout the next year.

Mind boosting color

Bright, saturated colors will dominate 2021, making us feel more awake and alive, and helping to life our mood. This trend expresses a feeling of joy and power that is strong and defiant, while still retaining its sense of playfulness.

Comfort zone

With a lot of us stuck at home due to COVID-19, the home became the center of our family and social lives. Adobe sees this continuing in 2021.

Breath of fresh air

This trend celebrates the regenerative powers of nature and the great outdoors. During quarantine, the need for immersion in nature and the outdoors grew in priority, helping to create balance in our lives. Brands responded to this in several ways, leading to this visual trend.

Want to see all the creative trends? You can check out the complete report here.