Sunrise is one of the best times for winter photography. The landscape blanketed in snow serves as a nice backdrop for the dramatic colors of the morning Golden Hour. However, you may end up missing the best shot possible if you’re not mindful of this huge mistake.

The first part of the video, Nigel Danson jokingly said, was the “shortest landscape photography vlog.” This was because of a huge mistake he did for a Golden Hour landscape shoot. He was too late in getting in position for the best composition in the spot he chose. As a result, he missed the shot, and wasn’t too happy with the photos he ended up with.

Winter photography can be challenging as is, but add in some sunrise chasing and you have an extra layer of difficulty. As he said, he messed up big time and should have been there way earlier. He should have been in position for the composition at least 45 minutes before sunrise. So, if you have to hike to your chosen landscape spot, you also have to account for that. Same goes if you’re the type to look for extra compositions and spots to maximize your visit.

It’s especially disappointing when you can’t easily go back to the location and do it all over again. Fortunately, Danson had the chance for a second attempt, for which he was better prepared. Despite the weather turning cloudy, he was evidently in a better state of mind to make the most out of the scenes he ended up with.

