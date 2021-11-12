Getting ready to do winter portraits? You don’t have to always wait for a dramatic scene outdoors to achieve great results. If you already have a home studio, you can always do a warm and festive winter portrait shoot instead. It’s perfect for a cold winter’s day when you can’t be bothered to go outside. With just a handful of props and a simple studio set up, you can easily create some portraits that are perfect for the holidays!

In the Adorama video above, we have Gavin Hoey sharing some easy tips and ideas for shooting winter portraits at home. First, he gives a rundown of the things you’ll need to add warmth to a studio set up. A warm tone wooden panel will serve as the perfect backdrop, while some Christmas lights will create a dreamy yet festive mood to the scene. Don’t forget that they’re also perfect for adding some bokeh, which you can easily do with a fast portrait lens.

Speaking of gear, you’ll also need to set up an additional lighting with an orange gel to complete the warm and cozy mood. Getting the warmth in-camera this way will save you lots of time in post-processing later. But of course, there are still some fine-tuning to do, which Hoey also demonstrated on Photoshop.

Looking for more tips and ideas like this for your next winter portraits? You can also pop in our portrait photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!