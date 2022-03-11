Photographers and vintage gear collectors familiar with Mathieu Stern know that he’s never out of cool ideas for vintage lenses. We’ve seen the the Paris-based photographer experiment with several of these “weird” lenses and end up with interesting results. So, it’s great to see him put these vintage gear to work for an editorial fashion shoot in his latest video!

When a young fashion designer got in touch with him to shoot an editorial, Stern came prepared. Tasked to create a “really different” look, he brought not one or two lenses, but six “weird” lenses for the shoot. He even incorporated some instant photography with a Polaroid 680 added to the mix.

As he mentioned in the video, editorial photography allows more creative freedom than a brand shoot. Therefore, film photography and vintage lenses prove to be excellent tools for creating either a retro or experimental look. Stern demonstrated this wonderfully in his editorial shoot, as he was able to achieve different moods and effects for all the outfits for the project.

Ever shot an editorial with a “weird” vintage lens? Have you used any of the lenses Mathieu Stern used for this shoot? Share your snaps with us in our group discussion if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!