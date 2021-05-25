One of the biggest challenges for photographers in working with subjects is to replicate natural-looking expressions.

In the above video, full-time photographer and author Nicole Young discusses how encouraging your subjects to say “hey” and “yes” will keep them from looking stiff. She also gives photo examples from when she used this technique at a brewery.

