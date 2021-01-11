Over the weekend, Vogue’s February 2021 cover, featuring Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, caused quite a stir throughout social media. Many called the photo with Harris wearing tennis shoes with a pink drape backdrop “disrespectful.”

But that wasn’t all.

According to New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali, it wasn’t the photo that the Harris team expected to be put on the cover.

Some fashion magazine news…. 1. The February Vogue cover featuring VP-elect Kamala Harris has been widely criticized on social media this evening But according to a source familiar with the publication plans, this is not the cover that the Vice President-elect’s team expected pic.twitter.com/lBC9DnfYNC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2021

In a statement to CNN, Vogue stated that “[we] loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature — which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration. To respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward, we’re celebrating both images of her as covers digitally.”

The initial cover leak. Tyler Mitchell / Vogue. A second digital version of the cover. Tyler Mitchell / Vogue.

Both photos were taken by Tyler Mitchell, who made history in 2018 for being the first Black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover. Mitchell posted both cover shots to his Instagram — one of Harris in her tennis shoes, and one in a light blue suit.

What do you think? Did Vogue do the Vice President-elect Justice with the initial cover? Should the Harris team have had a say in which cover would grace the February cover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.