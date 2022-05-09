Haven’t tried experimenting with long exposure photography before? UK-based photographer and YouTuber Jamie Windsor will definitely inspire you to finally give it a go in his latest video. It may seem daunting at first, especially if you’ve already seen some highly technical tutorials in the past. However, creative long exposure will most likely open up your photography to some surreal and probably even unexpected results!

“One of the things that makes long exposure photography so striking is how it has the power completely alter your viewer’s whole perception of a place,” he noted in his video description. “With a long exposure, you are dealing with an extended passage of time, compressed down into a single image.”

Also, Windsor’s approach in this video is rather clever. Unlike most tutorial videos, he first introduced several impressive examples in a variety of styles to grab our attention. He also gave a very compelling and artful description of what makes creative long exposure such a unique and creative technique. Only then did he share his tips and tricks for trying out creative long exposures ourselves.

In addition, Windsor’s goal in this video was to open our eyes us to the many different possibilities that creative long exposure provides. There’s more to it than the usual light trails and artsy long exposures of the sea!

