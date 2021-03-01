After choosing the right camera, next comes the right photography accessories that will complement your photography needs. These include a sturdy and reliable camera strap or two for lugging your gear around, if your camera didn’t already come with one upon purchase. With all the choices out there, however, how do you know which one to choose?

In the video above, UK-based photographer and videographer Mike Smith shows four different types of camera straps that you can choose from, and a way to attach your camera to you even without using a strap. He also mentioned some pros and cons of each type to help you decide which is the right one for your needs based on factors like comfort and functionality. These tips should be able to help you as well if you’re planning to switch to a different camera strap later on.

Do you have any thoughts or tips on any of these options? Share them with us in the comments below, or over at the Photofocus Community!