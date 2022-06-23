Planning to do some astrophotography or Milky Way photography this summer? We’re actually in one of the best times of the year to capture our home galaxy in all its stellar beauty. That’s because the core of the Milky Way band rises in this season, as well as some of the best known and most colorful nebulae in the night sky.
Once you’ve chosen from the best cameras for astrophotography, best be prepared with your accessories as well. You’ll definitely need a sturdy tripod that can support your camera for hours, photography gloves to keep your hands warm and a roomy camera bag for carrying all your gear. Just to name a few.
Why not check these astrophotography accessory deals we spotted to make sure you haven’t missed anything out? Hurry, some of these offers end at Midnight ET!
Astrophotography accessory deals
- Vello ShutterBoss II Timer Remote Switch: $29.95 (Save $20)
- Celestron Night Vision Red LED Flashlight: $3.95 (Save $16)
- Freehands Men’s Stretch Thinsulate Gloves (Medium, Black): $34.95 (Save $5)
- Freehands Women’s Stretch Thinsulate Gloves (Medium/Large, Black): $29.95 (Save $10)
- Leofoto Universal Titanium L Plate: $116.10 (Save $12.90)
- MeFOTO RoadTrip S Travel Tripod (Carbon Fiber, Red): $99.95 (Save $90)
- Vanguard VEO 2 264CB Carbon Fiber Tripod with Ball Head: $129.99 (Save $100)
- Sirui T-25SK T-0S Series Travel Tripod with B-00 Ball Head (Black, Carbon Fiber): $129.90 (Save $90)
- K&F Concept SA284C1 Carbon Fiber Tripod/Monopod Kit with Ball Head: $169.95 (Save $30)
- Ruggard DSLR Parka Cold and Rain Protector for Cameras and Camcorders (Black): $39.95 (Save $40)
- Lowepro Slingshot SL 250 AW III Camera Bag (Gray) $49.95 (Save $50)
- Lowepro PhotoSport BP 24L AW III Photo Backpack (Gray/Black): $189.99 (Save $50)
- Manfrotto Pro Light 3N1-36 Camera Backpack (Black): $229.88 (Save $50)