Locations can be pretty pricey or far away, and your photoshoot may only need a portion of it. What are some ways to really take advantage of and fully utilize a location?

In this video, join husband and wife photographers, Dan and Chelle, as they discuss things to consider when using one location for multiple scenarios. Tips include using different spaces for different shoots and the importance of scouting to ensure that you can use multiple areas.

Save on LuminarAI and get our free Boot Camp video course to help get you started!