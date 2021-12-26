Creative block happens even to the best of us. Sometimes, it can feel like an overwhelming ordeal that we can’t get out of. However, it’s important to keep in mind that you don’t have to go through it alone. Whatever photography you do, collaborating with other photographers is worth the try. It may just give you the fresh ideas and perspectives that will pull you out of a rut.

For today’s quick photography inspiration, we have Irene Rudnyk sharing a collaboration she did with a fellow portrait photographer. They have different styles in terms of shooting and editing their photos. But it was wonderful and inspiring to see what they were able to create while working together. So, if you’re feeling stuck with your photography, why not try something new and work with new people? They may help you discover a different approach to your photography!

The video is all about portraits, but you can always explore collaborating with other photographers who are into other genres as well. The key is to find creative minds who are are as open-minded about experimenting or trying out new things as you are.

Has collaborating with other photographers ever helped you get unstuck with your projects? Tell us about it in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!