Who are you making photos for?

This question by Ohio-based photographer Matt Day is simple and straightforward. Still, it may take some time for us to confidently answer it. Whether you’re new to photography or a little further along, it’s actually one of the most important questions you need to ask yourself once in a while.

In the video above, Day encourages us to think about what makes us pick up a camera and who we dedicate all our photos for. He also shares his own answers to these questions to give us an idea on how to evaluate our motivations for photography.

Sometimes, we can get lost in all the potential reasons why we’re doing what we do. There are so many distractions that can derail us from the very reason we got started with photography in the first place. The question is also relevant for professional photographers, especially those who may be feeling burned out from shooting mostly what their clients want than what they want. So, if you haven’t thought about it lately, maybe it’s time for you get a fresh perspective from Day’s insights.