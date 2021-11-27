The issue of editing in street photography has long been a topic of debate. You’d think that we’d be over and done with it by now, being in the digital age and all. However, the Internet actually opened us up to more and more opinions about the dos and don’ts of the genre. More often than not, you’ll find one disguised as a street photography tip.

This is what UK street photographer Roman Fox recently addressed in the video above. He cautioned against “people’s opinions which can often be pushed as advice.” This is part of his thoughts on street photography tips to avoid. He was also speaking from experience, as Fox himself heard people say he’s not a real street photographer because of various reasons. Of course, as you can probably already tell, these include the post-processing he does for his photos.

Fox then stressed that every photographer has their own measure of the extent they want to edit their photos. We all have different goals and messages for the photos we take. As such, there’s no right or wrong when it comes to the editing we want to do. Cropping, for example, is a very useful tool for making your final image more powerful. Still, the kind or extent of editing you should do to a fine art street photo would be different to a documentary or reportage shot.

So, the bottomline is, it’s important to be mindful of the comments or “advice” that you take in from the Internet. Not all of them are helpful. Some would be opinion at best, and would only limit your photography.

Do you agree with Fox's street photography tip and insights?