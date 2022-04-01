Are you still new to photography? Even so, it only takes a few months of shooting with dedication to amass a large collection of photos. Soon enough, you’ll find out that a big chunk of your workflow will involve organizing and backing up your photos. It’s not the most exciting part of the craft, but it has to be done! Need help to get started? Today’s backup workflow tips should give you some ideas.

Food photographer Scott Choucino of the Tin House Studio shares a simple photography backup system that anyone can set up. As he noted in the video above, this should actually be on top of our priority list before any new gear. It only takes a single instance of losing all your work to upend everything you’ve done in your photography thus far!

This system works great for starters. It’s affordable, easy to set up, and also easy to customize. Essentially, you have two hard drives — one for your original files and another for your working files. Nothing sits permanently in your computer hard drive. Then, he takes it up a notch higher by using a software that allows him to automatically backup his files to the cloud as well.

At some point, you’ll likely outgrow this system and would like to move things a step up. Consider using other software dedicated to backup workflow and file management. The latest we’ve found is Mylio, which allows you to stay organized and access your photos anywhere!