Do you have no choice but to shoot portraits at home or in a small space? chances are you’re also going to work with less than ideal backgrounds. But, don’t let messy backgrounds stop you from doing your projects. Today’s portrait photography tips make sure you can work around that!

In the video above for Adorama, Gavin Hoey takes us to his messy studio to demonstrate three different ways to hide all the clutter. Whether it’s a space in your home or a small studio, these quick solutions will have you shooting great portraits in no time!

His portrait photography tips show some great applications of techniques you’re most likely already familiar with. These include using a lens that allows you to achieve the right compression. Putting the inverse square law to work to underexpose the clutter and illuminate the subject. Using the right light modifier to direct the light is also a nice touch!

Want more tips like this? Head to the Photofocus Community to join our group discussions and ask your fellow portrait photographers for their tricks!