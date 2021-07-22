Soft, diffused light is popular for portrait photography for good reasons. It’s flattering to the skin and creates a clean, airy look to the images. However, it’s not the only quality of light that you can use to create stunning results. This is especially the case if you want a dramatic or cinematic look to your snaps, as today’s portrait photography tip shows!

In the video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens demonstrated how mixing different qualities of light in a single image creates depth, interest and mood. There’s nothing wrong with single light setups, but sometimes, multiple light sources and modifiers do the job better.

If you’re new to multiple portrait lighting setups, this portrait photography tip covers everything you need to get started. These include the equipment you’ll need and where to place the lights to create the effects that Morgan demonstrated. He also explained which light modifier to use to to control the direction and effect of the light.

Want more portrait photography tips and learn more portrait lighting techniques? Make sure to sign up in the Photofocus Community and join the group discussions for more insights from your fellow portrait photographers!