Are you ready for Christmas? Eek! I know Christmas is coming at us again so quickly this year. But have you thought about your Christmas cards? If you send digital-only, you certainly have plenty of time. But, if like me, you still like to send the personal touch greeting card, you might want to get your skates on.

Especially if you like to create your own. I did the most amazing pet pawtrait last year which I’d love to use as a Christmas card, but I have a few other ideas too.

Places like Moo make it easy. Here, you can get 25 cards printed with 25 different images (for no extra charge), so you can really make things personal. And all with an envelope for about $1 per card, which really is as cheap as a store-bought card.

This is just one idea. You can be a little playful or go more traditional — it’s totally up to you! But whatever you decide, be sure to get your order in quick … Christmas will be here in no time.