Are you a landscape photographer feeling experimental and have a spare camera lying around? Today’s found video may just give you the landscape photography inspiration you need. If you’ve never tried or even thought about shooting landscapes in infrared, the results may surprise you!

In the video above, we have UK-based Thomas Heaton shooting landscapes with a Fujifilm X-T3 which he converted into a dedicated infrared camera. The camera hasn’t seen much use since 2019, so he had the bright idea to have it converted. This, he said, turned out to be a game changer for landscape photography in the summertime — something that he hasn’t been too keen on for a number of things.

So, with this converted digital camera, he did some black and white landscape photography in ethereal infrared. Because of how this specialized photography works, he was able to create beautiful compositions in otherwise unfavorable conditions for the genre. So, if you’re also not fond of shooting landscapes in the summer, this may be an interesting option for you!

However, as a gentle reminder, camera conversions like this are permanent. So, definitely “sacrifice” a camera that you’re okay with shooting in infrared only! It’s a good way to keep a beloved workhorse instead of selling it. If you don’t have a spare camera, you can always buy one in the used market and have it converted into an infrared camera by a reputable technician.

