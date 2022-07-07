Want to get started with macro photography but don’t know where to begin? Feel limited with your current gear but still want to know what you can do with it? Do you want to know what options you have for photographing the macro world? If you answered yes to any of those questions, today’s featured macro photography comparison will most likely have the answers for you.

In the video above, Austrian freelance photographer and filmmaker Wolfgang Amri compared several ways to do macro photography. He used extension tubes, reverse mount, macro lens and Raynox DCR-250 macro add-on and dedicated macro lenses. The technicalities of macro photography may be intimidating at first, but comparisons like this do a well in satisfying the curiosity of both beginner and intermediate photographers alike.

Also, Amri decided to mainly use a Canon 800D or T7i for this comparison since many of his viewers shoot with a crop sensor camera. For those who don’t, he also shared some results from a Sony a7R II.

So, what do you think of the results of this macro photography comparison? Which one are you most likely going to give a shot?