Still not settled with a camera to begin your photography journey with? As a beginner moving up from smartphones or point and shoot cameras, the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. One way to narrow it down is look for budget camera options first. If you’re planning to do a lot of street photography, you may want to take a look at the Micro Four Thirds Panasonic Lumix GX80.

In the video above, Josh Edgoose of London street photography channel Framelines shares his thoughts on the Lumix GX80. While released in 2016, he still found it the perfect budget camera for street photography, especially when paired with a Leica 15mm f/1.7 lens. Already settled with his primary camera and gear for more serious video work, he also wanted to add a small, everyday camera for street snaps. So, if you’re on the same boat, his quick review may help you decide on this one as well.

Not sure about the Micro Four Thirds format? Based on his comments and sample photos, the image quality is actually great, especially for 16 MP images. He also mentioned a number of advanced features that can be useful even to beginners. Of course, this camera also comes with some cons, and Edgoose mentioned the ones he encountered. They should likewise help you decide if it’s for your or not.

