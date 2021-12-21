With single-use cameras being extremely popular among young film photographers, it’s not that surprising that Kodak joined the bandwagon. For its contribution to the disposable camera scene, the company loaded it with the popular Kodak Tri-X 400 black and white film. It’s one of those love it or hate it things. So, it’s not surprising if you’re unsure about this camera.

In the video above, UK-based film photographer Ribsy breaks down the features of this simple camera. It’s practically a point and shoot, focus-free camera that even film photography beginners can use. It also has a flash for low-light and indoor use. For the curious, he even pulls apart the camera to show what’s inside.

Disposable cameras are popular for shooting parties, travel, lifestyle and everyday photos. So, if you want something easy to use and shoots in black and white for fun and casual snaps, this is your little guy.

Some may argue that an iconic film such as the Kodak Tri-X 400 is wasted on a camera like this. Others also raised concerns about the extra plastic waste photographers would be throwing out there. Still, one can’t deny that there’s a certain appeal to a camera that doesn’t need a lot of fidgeting around for controls.

Of course, it’s not the most versatile camera out there. It’s not something you’d pick to shoot stuff like landscapes. But you can still get some interesting photos out of a barebones disposable camera like this. We all know that Kodak Tri-X 400 is a favorite black and white film of street photographers. But, as we can see in the shoot he shared, you can also get some cool portraits even with this camera. The flash, of course, is perfect for this!

If you want the ease of a disposable camera and the sharpness of a glass lens, you may be better off looking for a focus-free 35mm point and shoot camera. Otherwise, shoot away!

