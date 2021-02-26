As you start building your own photography workflow, you’ll also start looking for tools that will make things easier and more convenient. Among these are photography accessories that help save you time and money for when you’re out shooting. These may vary depending on the kind of photography that you do (and if you shoot videos on the side as well), but there’s a bunch that will most likely be staples in your camera carry.

In the video above, street photographer Pierre Lambert talked about five cheap photography accessories that he recommends for saving time and money. Some of these are most likely already familiar to you, especially if you’ve been doing photography for a while and do a lot of outdoor shoots. If you’re just starting out, you might want to note down these photography accessories anyway, as you may eventually find them useful as you progress!

Got any cheap and useful photography accessories to recommend as well? Tell us about them in the comments below!