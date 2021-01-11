Feeling experimental with new gear this year? How about shooting with something crazy like a huge IMAX lens? Adapting vintage lenses and cine lenses have become increasingly popular among photographers looking to add a twist or edge to their work. So, it was only a matter of time before someone tried out something like this!
In the quick video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens rigged his Canon EOS R camera with this beast of a lens and took it out for a skate park shoot. He always wanted to adapt the IMAX lens to one of his cameras for a portrait shoot, and it’s easy to see why! While he had to make a custom holder for the mammoth glass and the focusing takes some extra work, it’s awesome to see how he was able to get some great portraits with it. Hopefully, it will also inspire you to satisfy your curiosity for quirky lenses and pick one up yourself!