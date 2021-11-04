Seven decades after it was first used, the M42 mount remains a popular option for both vintage and modern cameras. The mount is simple, and there’s a large selection of affordable M42 lenses still available. Fortunately, there are M42 adapters that allow photographers to experiment with some of these interesting glass.

If you’ve already heard about adapting vintage lenses to digital cameras, a good number of recommended ones are M42 lenses. In case you’re interested and want to narrow down your choices, 50mm – 60mm lenses make a good start.

In the video above, Simon’s utak referred to these lenses as “fast fifties.” There are a few noteworthy ones for various photography genres, from ultra close up and macro shots, to landscapes and astrophotography. So, he lists down some recommendations from his own collection, and shares some of the best photos he took with them. He also threw in some rare and expensive lenses that may interest the most discerning vintage gear collectors out there.

