There’s no question that astrophotography is one of the most interesting genres to get into. Photographing deep sky objects is especially exciting and rewarding, whether you’re a beginner or already years into it. However, to be able to make the most out of photographing the night sky, you need to avoid some of the most common mistakes while you’re still new to the craft.

In the video above, Nick of AstroExploring cautions against some of the most common mistakes that beginners make. He explains why these will either cost you too much money or make you frustrated with your results or progress. Perhaps the most important to note of these is how beginners fall into the trap of buying all the latest and greatest equipment straight away. Part of what leads to this is the misconception that they will enable beginners to get pro results right away.

Of course, Nick also makes some recommendations on how you can avoid these mistakes, plus one important tip to keep you going.

