For better or for worse, photography isn’t spared from all sorts of trends. To some degree, it helps to be in the know about the latest in the industry. However, some photography trends can actually do more harm than good. We can fall in the trap of these trends whatever our chosen genre, whether amateur or professional photographer.

In the video above, Adam Karnacz of First Man Photography brings to our attention five photography trends to be wary of. He considers them as annoying trends because they take away our focus from the most important aspects of the craft. They distract us from real growth and can make us waste our time and resources.

For example, we can get too excited about upgrading our gear on a regular basis. Likewise, as Karnacz mentioned, the technical side of things tend to take centerstage due to gear talk. It causes us to mistake having the latest gear as taking our work a notch up.

Social media is another major distraction when it comes to identifying what’s really important to us as photographers. With algorithms pressuring photographers to divert from their own creative style and voice, it leads to lack of authenticity. That, in itself, is another disturbing trend.

